O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $892.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $765.00 to $892.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $836.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $839.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

