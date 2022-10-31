Piper Sandler Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $116.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.43.

NASDAQ:META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

