Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Playtika were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $9.82 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

