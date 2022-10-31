Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 121,200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,931.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.