ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2,516.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 67.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 13.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.23 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

