ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $267,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $57.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

