ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Evolent Health Trading Up 2.8 %

EVH opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.