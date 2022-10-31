ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,908 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

BancFirst Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $95.71 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.10.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

