ProShare Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 59.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 41.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 107,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

