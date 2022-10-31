ProShare Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

