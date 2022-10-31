ProShare Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.94 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.85% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.