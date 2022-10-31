ProShare Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.94 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics
In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Travere Therapeutics Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
