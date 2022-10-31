ProShare Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $39.20 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

