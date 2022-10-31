ProShare Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moelis & Company Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

