ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $73.82 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

