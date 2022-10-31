ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $324,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

