ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

