ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Shares of VAC opened at $147.01 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

