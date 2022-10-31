ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

