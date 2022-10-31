ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 113.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

