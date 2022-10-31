ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 35.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

