ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

