ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,175 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

