ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR opened at $73.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

