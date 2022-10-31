Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 248,582 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.40 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

