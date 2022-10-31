Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

