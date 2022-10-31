QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,283 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,802 in the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE:QS opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

