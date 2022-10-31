Riverview Trust Co Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $261.27.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.