Robert W. Baird Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $242.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird to $242.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $240.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

