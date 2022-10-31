RS Crum Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.