Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 961,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

