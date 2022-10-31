Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kohl’s by 332.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 91.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 426,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $8,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

