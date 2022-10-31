Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MRTN opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

