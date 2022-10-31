Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,493 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

