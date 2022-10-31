SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 74,700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

