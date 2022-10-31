SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $672,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.