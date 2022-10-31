Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Increases By 18.1%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOG opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

