Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Declines By 14.9%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.21 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

