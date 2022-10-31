Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,687.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 155.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKY opened at $59.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.96. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

