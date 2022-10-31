SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 387.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 56.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 134,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $894.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.