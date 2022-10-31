Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Buys C$29,190.00 in Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) Director Lembit Janes purchased 208,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$29,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,350.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Lembit Janes purchased 306,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$42,910.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Lembit Janes acquired 19,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$2,660.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CVE SPA opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.81 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

