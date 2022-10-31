STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 353,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

