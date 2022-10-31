Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

