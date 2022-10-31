Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,389.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 328,663 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

