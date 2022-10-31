StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.