Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

