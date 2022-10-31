Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $189.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.60.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.98. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 171.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.