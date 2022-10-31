Susquehanna Bancshares Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $355.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.58.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

