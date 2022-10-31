Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Talos Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

