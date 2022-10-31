Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NYSE TDOC opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

