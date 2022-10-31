Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Several research firms have commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

